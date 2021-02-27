Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

News

UPDATE: Suspect Charged In Blank Ammo Shooting At Route 17 Shopping Center

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
A Bergen County SWAT team enters Omega Fine Jewelry at the Interstate Shopping Plaza on Route 17 in Ramsey.
A Bergen County SWAT team enters Omega Fine Jewelry at the Interstate Shopping Plaza on Route 17 in Ramsey. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

UPDATE: A 32-year-old man fired a blank round of ammunition, triggering a massive police response and the lockdown Saturday night of a Route 17 shopping center in Ramsey, authorities said.

The suspect was expected to be charged via a summons following the incident at the Omega Fine Jewelry store at the Interstate Shopping Center shortly before 8 p.m., Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney told Daily Voice.

It wasn't immediately clear why he did it.

Responders from neighboring towns rushed to the scene, along with a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, Bergen County sheriff's officers and other tactical responders.

Customers and employees told Daily Voice they were told to remain inside for a little under 45 minutes before the lockdown was lifted.

Three suspects initially were questioned, responders said.

No injuries were reported.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.