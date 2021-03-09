UPDATE: Stabbing Outside Asbury Park High School Leaves 2 Students Hospitalized

UPDATED: A multiple stabbing was reported in front of Asbury Park High School on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Two students were hospitalized as a result of the stabbing at 1003 Sunset Ave., according to Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

"The investigation is ongoing. Asbury Park Police responded to the scene swiftly and secured the scene," Swendeman said. "We believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no further threat to the public."

The victims were en route with EMS crews to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune about 3:30 p.m.

The incident involved two or more Asbury Park students, who were “involved in a disagreement during school hours,” according to a statement from the school district.

District security procedures likely prevented the stabbing from occurring inside the school, district officials said.

Sancha Gray, superintendent of Asbury Park Public Schools, said: “What is deeply troubling is a preliminary report that an individual, who is not affiliated with the school district, may have supplied a weapon to one or more of the students after the end of the school day,."

Gray added. “While there is no indication that any weapons were brought into the school, we will nevertheless work with our law enforcement partners in an effort to ensure that this matter is fully investigated.”

“While this appears to be an isolated incident, it serves as a stark reminder of the very real challenges that school districts face today," Gray said.

