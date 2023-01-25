UPDATE: Shots Fired, Two Seized In SWAT-Assisted Drug Probe In Kearny, Lyndhurst

Narcotics detectives arrested two men, one of whom surrendered without incident in Lyndhurst and the other who was seized by a Hudson County SWAT team after shots were fired in Kearny.

Boosted by heavily-armed tactical squads, detectives from the Bergen and Hudson county prosecutor's offices simultaneously hit both locations early Wednesday, Jan. 25, as part of a drug investigation, ranking law enforcement officers told Daily Voice.

The first suspect was immediately seized at a single-family home on Union Avenue, they said.

The second proved more problematic.

He barricaded himself in an apartment building on Kearny Avenue next to the bridge that leads into Harrison, authorities said.

Shots were fired at some point by a Hudson County SWAT team after the suspect reportedly brandished a weapon, they said.

No one was struck, according to Robert Florida, who's the public information officer for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Although police shootings in the state are reviewed by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, state authorities delegated responsibility in this instance to the Essex prosecutor, Florida said.

