UPDATE: Semi-Retired Ridgewood Marketing Exec, 66, Four Cats Killed In House Fire

UPDATE: A semi-retired Ridgewood woman and her four cats were killed in an overnight fire Monday, authorities confirmed.

Responders found the body of 66-year-old Sharon Maes in the first-floor living room of her two-story North Pleasant Avenue home after fire broke out shortly before 1 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She'd apparently left something unattended in the oven and was overcome by smoke as she tried to flee, responders told Daily Voice.

Maes was pronounced dead at the scene, Musella said, adding that the cause wasn't considered suspicious.

Musella's detectives were working with village police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence, to officially determine the cause.

Firefighters had the blaze knocked down in a little over an hour after being met with heavy smoke and flames.

Maes, who previously lived in Midland Park and Montclair, had worked for 40 years as a creative and strategic marketing executive in the fragrance industry.

The New Milford High School and Fairleigh Dickinson University graduate also created and co-owned the Daydream Day Spa in Woodcliff Lake, which was later sold, records show.

Firefighters were met with heavy smoke from the second floor of the two-story home. Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

255 North Pleasant Avenue, Ridgewood Jon Ryan for DAILY VOICE

