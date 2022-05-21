UPDATE: Search For Missing 15-Year-Old Boy In Passaic County Reservoir Suspended Until Morning

UPDATE: A search for a 15-year-old boy who witnesses said drowned in a Passaic County reservoir was suspended until the light of Sunday morning.

The boy apparently had gone under about 15 to 20 feet from shore at the Great Notch Reservoir off Old Rifle Camp Road on Garrett Mountain in Woodland Park around 3:45 p.m., authorities said.

A report that he'd been swimming with friends couldn't be confirmed.

Temperatures had reached 90 degrees as Passaic County Sheriff Richard Berdnik's Search & Recovery SCUBA Team responded along with local police and firefighters, a State Police helicopter, and members of the county prosecutor's and emergency management offices.

Colleagues from Paterson, Passaic, Totowa, Wayne, Clifton and Hawthorne also responded.

Several initially waded into the water with rope lines before inflatable boats were brought in.

Around 8:30 p.m., the decision was made to suspend the search until 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

