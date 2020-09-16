Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ, NY, Feds Shut Down Sham Charity Operation That Scammed Donors Out Of Tens Of Millions
News

UPDATE: Resident, 62, Dies In Paterson Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Paterson fire
Paterson fire Photo Credit: Ron Bombaro

A 62-year-old Paterson woman died in an early-morning house fire, authorities said.

Nancy Salt was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after firefighters carried her from the first floor of the 2½-floor wood-frame house on Doremus Street near West Broadway shortly before 8:30 a.m.

She was pronounced dead soon after, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said in a joint announcement.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the two-alarm blaze, which was declared under control about 90 minutes after the call came in.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.