UPDATE: Resident, 62, Dies In Paterson Fire

A 62-year-old Paterson woman died in an early-morning house fire, authorities said.

Nancy Salt was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after firefighters carried her from the first floor of the 2½-floor wood-frame house on Doremus Street near West Broadway shortly before 8:30 a.m.

She was pronounced dead soon after, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said in a joint announcement.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the two-alarm blaze, which was declared under control about 90 minutes after the call came in.

