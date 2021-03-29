UPDATE: Police Nab Stolen Car Driver Who Hit Fellow Patron Outside Route 46 Strip Club

UPDATE: A manhunt ended when South Hackensack police arrested a Newark resident who they said stole a sedan outside a Route 46 strip club and struck another customer with it in the parking lot as he fled.

Christian H. Quimis, 33, was being held in the Bergen County Jail after South Hackensack and Hackensack police arrested him arrest at his home on Monday.

"Within 36 hours of the initial incident, our suspect was in custody thanks to fine investigative work of several agencies" Capt. Robert Chinchar said.

Quimis had tried to break up a fight in the parking lot of Club Flamingo around 3 a.m. Sunday when he stole a 2005 Mitsubishi Galant and fled, hitting a 45-year-old Franklin Lakes man in the parking lot, Chinchar said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious but non-fatal injuries, the captain said.

Detective Sgt. James Donatello “was at the hospital within minutes of the victim's arrival to interview [the victim] and begin the investigation process," the captain said.

Besides Hackensack police, Donatello got help from detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the Newark Police Arson Squad and the US Department of Justice’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team, Chinchar said.

"Hours of surveillance video were reviewed and several trips to Newark were made to collect as much evidence as possible," he said.

Surveillance photos of the suspect-turned-defendant in the hit-and-run outside the Club Flamingo strip club on Route 46 strip in South Hackensack. SURVEILLANCE IMAGES: South Hackensack PD / GoogleMaps

Quimis is also suspected of trying to torch the stolen vehicle with others after abandoning it in Newark, which will likely lead to more changes this week, Chinchar said.

He’s currently charged with auto theft, aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious bodily injury.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.