UPDATE: Police Investigate Shooting Of Englewood Man Driven To Hospital By GF

Detectives were trying to determine exactly who shot an Englewood man late Thursday morning.

His girlfriend drove the 26-year-old victim to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center from the Forest Park Garden Apartments off Grand Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m., Lt. Fred Pulice said.

He was later transferred to Hackensack University Medical Center in stable condition, Pulice said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was collecting evidence and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified.

Another report of shots fired came in less than an hour later, around 12:30 p.m., at Decatur and Coolidge Avenue just steps from westbound Route 4. It couldn't immediately be determined whether the shootings were related.

Police were seeking anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help determine who shot the apartment tenant on East Forest Avenue.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (bergencrimestoppers.com) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly and remain anonymous: (201) 568-4875.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.