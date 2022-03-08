UPDATE: Paterson Man, 26, Shot, Killed In Lodi

UPDATE: A 26-year-old Paterson man gunned down in a hail of gunfire in Lodi died at the hospital a short time later, authorities said.

John Anthony DeLeon was struck multiple times at the Kennedy Gardens Apartments off Route 46 around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 8, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The shooter unloaded an estimated 20 or so rounds, witnesses said.

DeLeon "managed to walked to his 2nd-floor apartment and collapse in front of his girlfriend," one told Daily Voice.

An ambulance took him to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to Musella.

Detectives from the prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit was investigating along with Lodi police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

