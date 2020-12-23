UPDATE: Paterson Man, 19, Shot In Head Critical

A 19-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot in the head in Paterson, responders said.

The victim, a Paterson resident, was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center after the shooting at the corner of Garfield Avenue and Jefferson Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, they said.

CPR was reportedly in progress as police blocked off intersections on the 2-mile route to the hospital.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora confirmed the shooting but didn't say whether any suspects were arrested or identified.

It continued one of the bloodiest years in recent Paterson history.

More than 120 Silk City shootings have killed 23 victims and injured nearly 150 others, authorities said.

There were 90 shootings in Paterson all of last year and only 71 the year before, records show.

Previous highs were 103 in 2013 and 101 the year before.

