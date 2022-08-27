UPDATE: Passenger Killed In Chain-Reaction Crash On Route 287

A back-seat passenger died following a chain-reaction crash on Route 287, responders said.

The elderly victim was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern following the crash on the northbound highway in Mahwah shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, responders said.She succumbed to her injuries, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.

A trio of vehicles had begun to suddenly slow when the crash occurred, Slota said.

A Honda Accord was in front. Behind it was a Chevy SUV. Behind the SUV was a Tesla Model Y, the trooper said.

A Nissan Maxima rear-ended the Tesla, which struck the rear of the Chevy, which struck the rear of the Honda, she said.

The victim's identity was temporarily being withheld pending notifications.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Three ambulances responded to the incident, which closed the northbound highway at mile marker 67 for several hours.

It was finally reopened around 5 p.m.

New Jersey State Police were investigating.

