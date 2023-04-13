UPDATE: North Jersey Wildfire Held At 250 Acres

With the news that what has become known as the "Kanouse Fire" was roughly 30% contained came word Thursday that Route 23 was completely reopened.

Echo Lake Rd remained closed between the highway and Macopin Road.

No structures were threatened any longer, authorities said.

Officials haven't yet suggested a possible cause.

The wildfire had swelled to 250 acres, which is where it has remained since before noon Thursday, April 13.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service kept the fire from jumping south of Echo Lake Road with a backfire on the north side.

The service said it will continue backfiring operations throughout the day to help contain the flames.

Things were a bit dicier Wednesday night, when authorities confirmed that the blaze had swelled from 140 to 250 acres after igniting off Route 23 near the Charlotteburg Reservoir several hours earlier.

Echo Lakes Stables was evacuated of an estimated 40 horses and the Fire Service worked through the night protecting property.

Flames instantly spread over 20 acres at the start of the blaze. NJ Forest Fire Service helicopters began scooping and then dropping water on the fire soon after.

Firefighters from various departments on both sides of the state line responded.

Wildfires are common this time of year, which has kept firefighters on alert.

Low humidity, strong winds and dry ground comprise the toxic cocktail. All that's needed is one negligent person to toss a cigarette or fail to fully douse a fire pit.

