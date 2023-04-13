UPDATE: North Jersey Wildfire Area Expected To Reach Nearly A Square Mile

UPDATE: The "Kanouse Fire" swelled to 400 acres on Thursday, with predictions that burnout operations will increase it to 600 -- nearly a square mile, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service.

NJFFS crews "will be operating for the foreseeable future," the service said early Thursday evening, April 13.

The good news, apparently, is that the fire was 40% contained when that alert was issued.

Meanwhile:

Route 23 was completely reopened;

Echo Lake Rd remained closed between the highway and Macopin Road;

Macopin Road was closed between Germantown and Westbrook roads;

No structures were threatened any longer, authorities said.

Officials haven't yet suggested a possible cause.

The fire had swelled to 250 acres before noon on Thursday. Things changed only a few hours later.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service kept the fire from jumping south of Echo Lake Road with a backfire on the north side.

The service said it would continue backfiring operations throughout the day to help contain the fire.

Things were a bit dicier Wednesday night, when authorities confirmed that the fire had swelled from 140 to 250 acres after igniting off Route 23 near the Charlotteburg Reservoir several hours earlier.

Echo Lakes Stables was evacuated of an estimated 40 horses and the Fire Service worked through the night protecting property.

Flames instantly spread over 20 acres at the start of the blaze. NJ Forest Fire Service helicopters began scooping and then dropping water on the fire soon after.

Firefighters from various departments on both sides of the state line responded.

Wildfires are common this time of year, which has kept firefighters on alert.

Low humidity, strong winds and dry ground comprise the toxic cocktail. All that's needed is one negligent person to toss a cigarette or fail to fully douse a fire pit.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.