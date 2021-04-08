UPDATE: North Arlington Mom Slain In Murder-Suicide Was Pregnant

UPDATE: A North Arlington woman who was stabbed dead by her husband before he killed himself in front of their 3-year-old daughter was pregnant, as well, authorities confirmed Thursday.

A large knife was recovered from the scene of the horrific murder-suicide at the Indian couple’s Riverview Gardens apartment, they said.

The husband, 33, apparently stabbed and sliced his 31-year-old wife in the abdomen as she unsuccessfully tried to fight him off in their living room, responders said.

She was already in the third trimester, they said.

He apparently then stabbed himself in the stomach.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was temporarily withholding the couple’s identities until authorities could notify relatives who live outside the United States.

He was also awaiting a determination by the Medical Examiner’s Office before officially characterizing the deaths murder-suicide.

It would be the second in Bergen County in four days, both of which involved a child.

A convicted sex offender died by suicide Saturday following an hours-long SWAT standoff at his Carlstadt home after he shot and killed his ex-wife in front of their 5-year-old daughter.

Wednesday's tragedy in North Arlington was the second at Riverview Gardens in five years.

Another man -- Eric Pleger -- beat his wife, Luisa, to death with a hammer a little over a block away. The January 2016 killing was the borough's first homicide in 22 years.

Daily Voice broke the news of Wednesday's incident, which began with a 5:40 p.m. call to police from a neighbor seeking a welfare check on the couple at 21E.

Officers who forced their way in a short time later found their bodies and their daughter, said Musella, the prosecutor.

The child was being transferred to the custody of the state Department of Child Protection and Permanency.

