UPDATE: No Hydrants Hampers Fight Against Upper Saddle River Mansion Fire At Rockland Border

Nearly three dozen mutual aid companies and well over 100 firefighters helped counter a lack of area hydrants as a fast-moving blaze consumed an Upper Saddle River mansion at the Rockland County border over the weekend.

No one was injured in the multi-alarm Hillside Avenue blaze, which broke out in the $2.7 million home in the north end of town shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, and instantly became fully involved, fire officials said.

Authorities were investigating the cause.

Firefighters were immediately forced into an exterior attack, with the blaze going to three alarms within minutes of their arrival -- and, eventually, five alarms for coverage.

It took roughly 3½ hours to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters continued to douse hotspots through the evening and past dawn.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage was provided by, among others, firefighters from Allendale, Emerson, Fair Lawn, Fort Lee, Franklin Lakes, Glen Rock, Hillsdale, Ho-Ho-Kus, Ramsey, Mahwah, Midland Park, Montvale, Oakland, Paramus, Ramsey, Ridgewood, Saddle River, Wyckoff, Wanaque, Woodcliff Lake, Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, and multiple Rockland County companies, including Hillcrest, Monsey, Pearl River, Spring Valley, South Spring Valley, Stony Point, Suffern, Tallman and Thiells.

NOTE: The list of responding departments was compiled from area reports. If a company that responded to the Upper Saddle River fire on Sunday, Oct. 16, isn't listed here, please text: (201) 943-2794. Or email: jdemarco@dailyvoice.com. Or private message: Gerard(Jerry)DeMarco (FACEBOOK).

