UPDATE: Man Found Stabbed In Palisades Park Dies, Who Did It?

An unidentified man found stabbed Monday in Palisades Park died Tuesday afternoon, authorities confirmed, as investigators tried to determine who he is -- and who killed him.

"The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Palisades Park Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred in Palisades Park," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella wrote in a brief release.

"At approximately 7:11 p.m. on Monday, July 26, 2021, the Palisades Park Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing at 201 Roosevelt Avenue. The male victim of the stabbing was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center and later died as a result of his injuries."

Borough police and Bergen County prosecutor's Major Crime Unit detectives were trying to identify the victim, who they said was found stabbed in the stomach on the railroad tracks at West Central Boulevard near the ShopRite supermarket.

Meanwhile, uniformed police, detectives and Bergen County sheriff's officers -- including a K-9 unit -- flooded the area, speaking with witnesses while seeking surveillance video. A police drone also scanned the neighborhood.

Although robbery was initially suspected, it hadn't been confirmed, authorities said.

Anyone who might have seen something, or has information that can help either identify the man or determine who stabbed him, is asked to contact Palisades Park PD: (201) 944-0900.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.