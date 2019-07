One man died when his car struck the back of a tractor trailer Wednesday morning on Route 80 in Parsippany, authorities said.

New Jersey State Police did not release the man's identity.

The collision occurred on the westbound side near Exit 45 around 7:40 a.m., and caused hours of delays for commuters.

A photo from the scene shows a truck flatbed and the car engulfed in flames.

Check back for details.

