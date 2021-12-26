UPDATE: Man Accused Of Shooting Parents On Christmas Identified

UPDATE: A fleeing driver captured in Mahwah after police said he shot his parents in their $3 million Long Island mansion on Christmas morning is a bodybuilder from Brooklyn.

Dino Tomassetti, 29, recently of the East Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, remained held Sunday in the Bergen County Jail on a detainer out of Nassau County.

His parents, Rocco Tomassetti, 65, and Vincenza Tomassetti, 64, required surgery following the double shooting shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday on Seawane Drive in the village of Hewlett Harbor on the island's South Shore, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Their son fled in a Cadillac Escalade, they said.

Police broadcast the license plate number of the vehicle. What they didn't say at the time was that they were also tracking it via GPS.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, New York State Police troopers requested assistance from Mahwah police as they followed the vehicle from the New York Thruway to southbound Route 17.

Police shut down the highway and the vehicle stopped near Ramapo Valley Road. The 5-foot-9-inch, 235-pound Tomassetti was taken into custody without incident, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Tomassetti, who is charged locally with being a fugitive from justice, will remain held in the Bergen County lockup pending extradition proceedings. The severity of charges he faces in Nassau County will depend on the respective conditions of his parents.

His mother was shot in the head and his father in the back, responders said. The father, Rocco Tomassetti, was considered in more serious condition, they said.

