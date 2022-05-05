UPDATE: Lyndhurst Man Who Fired Flamethrower At SWAT Team Charged With Attempted Murder

A Lyndhurst man was charged with two counts of attempted murder for firing a flamethrower at SWAT team members during a 21-hour standoff.

Robert C. Condit, 51, who reportedly was angered after a judge ordered him to surrender his weapons, was also charged with illegal weapons possession, aggravated assault and unlawful use of a body vest, among other counts, criminal records in Superior Court in Hackensack show.

Condit remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Thursday, May 5, after a 21-hour standoff ended with his arrest the day before.

The incident forced a lockdown of the neighborhood around Condit’s St. Thomas Avenue home shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Negotiations lasted throughout the night before the ordeal ended without anyone injured at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Condit -- who'd posted photos of two of his rifles on Facebook -- had been ordered to surrender his guns as part of an undisclosed court decision, multiple law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

However, when police arrived at 4:13 p.m. Tuesday, he turned a flamethrower on members of a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and retreated into his home after they and their colleagues from the Lyndhurst Police Emergency Response Team approached.

The moment was captured on a video that quickly went viral.

Condit was believed to have a collection of weapons possibly numbering in the dozens, including rifles and pistols. Authorities were also concerned about how much gasoline he had in the home.

The tactical officers pulled back and negotiators from their unit took over.

CONTINUED: Lyndhurst Resident Who Turned Flamethrower On SWAT Team Surrenders

