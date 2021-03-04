UPDATE: Hackensack Pedestrian, 81, Struck, Killed, Hit-Run SUV Sought

An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed crossing a Hackensack street three blocks from her home Thursday night, said authorities who were searching for an SUV that fled the scene.

The resident was crossing Polifly Road near Standish Avenue when a dark BMW X5 SUV with tinted windows struck her and kept going shortly after 7 p.m., police Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

A second vehicle struck the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene soon after, he said.

The SUV sustained heavy front-end damage, leaving debris behind, responders at the scene said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit and city police were investigating, DeWitt said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help find the fleeing SUV is asked to contact Hackensack police at (201) 646-7777.

