UPDATE: Gun Suspect In Traffic Stop Charged With Attempted Murder In Passaic Street Robbery

A Passaic man caught carrying a gun was later charged with attempted murder after investigators tied him to the shooting of a street robbery victim, authorities said.

Jairo Ramirez-Abreu, 31, was arrested shortly before noon last Tuesday, Feb. 7, after city officers found him carrying a loaded gun during a traffic stop near the corner of Main and Howard avenues, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

They later learned that Ramirez-Abreu and an as-yet-unidentified accomplice jumped a 54-year-old man near the corner of Ninth and South streets shortly before 5 a.m. Feb. 4, Valdes and Guzman said.

They struggled over the bookbag with the victim, who was wounded when a gun went off, they said on Monday, Feb. 13.

He survived after being taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center.

Ramirez-Abreu, meanwhile, remained held Monday in the Passaic County Jail, charged with attempted murder, robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a high-capacity magazine and weapons offenses that include having a defaced firearm.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.