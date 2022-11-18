UPDATE: Fire Ravages Home At NJ/NY Border

An early morning fire severely damaged an Upper Saddle River home near the New York State border on Friday.

The fire broke out in the garage of the home on Rambling Brook Road in the northwest section of town -- barely 300 yards from the Rockland County line -- shortly before 6:30 a.m. Nov. 18, Police Detective Capt. Edward Kane said.

It spread quickly, engulfing the rear of the home, responders said.

All of the residents got out OK and no injuries were reported, Kane said.

The three-alarm blaze, which went to four for coverage, was doused within 90 minutes, the captain said.

Mutual aid at the scene or in coverage was provided by firefighters from Mahwah, Ramsey, Saddle River, Monsey, Spring Valley, Suffern and Tallman, among others.

The cause was being investigated, Kane said.

