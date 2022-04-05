UPDATE: Fire On Roof Of Hackensack University Medical Center Doused

Firefighters doused a smokestack blaze on the roof of Hackensack University Medical Center.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 and involved a generator smokestack with combustible materials around it, the Hackensack Fire Department wrote in a post.

It was brought under control in about a half-hour. No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Englewood and Teaneck.

The Hackensack Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.