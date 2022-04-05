Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
UPDATE: Fire On Roof Of Hackensack University Medical Center Doused

Jerry DeMarco
Fire on roof of HUMC.
Fire on roof of HUMC. Photo Credit: HACKENSACK FD

Firefighters doused a smokestack blaze on the roof of Hackensack University Medical Center.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 3 and involved a generator smokestack with combustible materials around it, the Hackensack Fire Department wrote in a post.

It was brought under control in about a half-hour. No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid was provided by firefighters from Englewood and Teaneck.

The Hackensack Fire Prevention Bureau was investigating the cause.

