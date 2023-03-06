UPDATE: Fire At Brownstone In Paterson Doused

It was too soon to tell how business might or might not be affected at the Brownstone in Paterson following a Monday evening fire.

Flames could be seen coming from the HVAC system on the roof of the West Broadway restaurant and banquet hall shortly before 6 p.m. March 6, witnesses said.

It took firefighters less than 20 minutes to douse the blaze, which they said extended to the second and third floors.

No injuries were immediately reported.

