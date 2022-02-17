UPDATE: Fierce Fire Ravages Lodi Home

A family of four was burned out of their Lodi home by a fierce, fast-moving fire.

The Christopher Street blaze at the corner of Charlton Avenue instantly went to two alarms after breaking out shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

The fire raced through the 2½-story wood-frame home near Route 46, forcing firefighters out before the roof collapsed.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Hackensack, Hasbrouck Heights, Wallington and Wood-Ridge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.