UPDATE: Englewood Resident Re-Arrested After Stabbing Partially Blinds Edgewater Woman, 32

UPDATE: Police re-arrested an Englewood resident after learning that an Edgewater woman was permanently blinded in one eye when she was stabbed with a comb knife on a city street.

Kristen Bell, 36, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Sept. 26, after authorities upgraded charges against her to second-degree aggravated assault, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The 32-year-old victim, whose identity is being protected by Daily Voice, lives in Edgewater but sometimes stays with her sister in Englewood, the lieutenant said.

The woman told Daily Voice that she was attacked by Bell and her underage son outside the 1 William Street apartment complex in broad daylight last Friday.

The woman said she doesn't know either of them nor what they have against her and claimed that they'd been harassing her for a month and a half.

Pulice said Bell allegedly felt disrespected because the victim "wasn't friendly enough" to her. She used a hair comb to stab the victim, he said.

Bell initially fled after the assault but then surrendered to authorities the lieutenant said. A judge in Hackensack released her the following day, with conditions.

The victim, who was stabbed in the eye and head, refused treatment at the scene.

"I [brought] myself to the hospital because I was still in a state of shock," she told Daily Voice said. "But these injuries were definitely not minor."

Police agreed.

They seized Bell on Sunday and sent her back to the jail.

In addition to upgrading the original aggravated assault count, detectives charged Bell with endangering her two children, who Pulice said were with her at the time of the stabbing.

