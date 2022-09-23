UPDATE: Edgewater Woman, 36, Charged In Stabbing At Englewood Apartment Complex

UPDATE: A fight between two women at an Englewood apartment complex sent one to the hospital and the other to jail.

Kristen Bell, 36, of Edgewater, initially fled but then surrendered shortly after the victim was stabbed under the eye with a sharp object at 1 Williams Street near Englewood Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The victim, 32, refused treatment at the scene, saying she would take care of it on her own, the lieutenant said.

Although not life-threatening, the eye and facial injuries still were significant, he said.

Bell, meanwhile, was being charged with aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Pulice said.

She was going to be sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, he said.

NOTE: A previous version of this story misidentified the location of the stabbing.

