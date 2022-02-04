UPDATE: Driver Escapes Injury As Jeep Splits Pole On Route 46

A driver refused medical attention after his Jeep split a utility pole in half before dawn Friday on Route 46 in Lodi, authorities said.

The 46-year-old New York motorist apparently fell asleep at the wheel before his Cherokee slammed into the pole outside Joe's Factory Outlet on the westbound highway shortly before 3 a.m. Friday, Police Sgt. Dominic Miller said.

Firefighters waited nearly a half-hour for a PSE&G crew to arrive and cut the power before they could extricate him.

The bottom of the pole smashed the engine compartment, the top drove through the rear of the vehicle like a spike and the transformer fell onto the highway next to the vehicle.

