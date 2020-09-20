UPDATE: Cats Killed, Dog Rescued In Raging Garfield House Fire (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

UPDATE: A dog was rescued but two cats died in a raging fire Saturday night in Garfield that engulfed one home, destroyed another and damaged a third, displacing six families, authorities said.

Garfield Police Sgt. Pedro Gongora, Officers Sebastian Tyburski and Noah Murphy and Detective Sgt. Marc Amos arrived shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find a Van Winkle resident feeling his home out the back with his dog, Capt. Richard Uram said.

The first house soon was fully involved.

Hoarding conditions made the job tougher for firefighters as the blaze quickly ravaged a neighboring home and spread to the third.

Fourteen mutual aid companies responded to assist, Uram said.

The Red Cross aided the displaced families, relocating one of them, the captain said.

The Bergen County Arson Investigations Unit also was at the scene, along with the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

An officer sustained a minor injury, Uram said. No other injuries were reported.

Van Winkle Avenue, Garfield ROB MUNSON

The four-alarm Van Winkle Avenue blaze broke out shortly after 7:30 p.m. Kelly, Chris Fuschini for DAILY VOICE

A raging fire consumed two Garfield homes Saturday night. Kelly, Chris Fuschini for DAILY VOICE

The first house was fully involved as firefighters arrived. Gerard DeMarco

