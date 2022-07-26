Contact Us
UPDATE: Bus Lane Crash Paralyzes Lincoln Tunnel Traffic

Tuesday morning's bus crash headed out of the Lincoln Tunnel jammed traffic on both sides of Route 495 in Union City.
Tuesday morning's bus crash headed out of the Lincoln Tunnel jammed traffic on both sides of Route 495 in Union City. Photo Credit: Phillip Lavigne for DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: A commuter bus and four other vehicles were involved in a chain-reaction crash that jammed rush-hour traffic into and out of the Lincoln Tunnel.

The inbound bus was headed east toward the inbound tunnel in the specially designated lane on the westbound side of Route 495 when the crash occurred in Union City between the Kennedy Boulevard and Bergenline Avenue underpasses around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Port Authority said.

There wasn't an exact count of those injured, although none of them appeared seriously hurt, witnesses said.

A westbound vehicle had struck another vehicle, sending it into the Academy Bus, which was headed to the Port Authority Bus Terminal in midtown Manhattan, they said.

Motorists reported standstill traffic backed up for blocks on the city side -- as well as what one called "a mad rush to the Holland Tunnel that turned into another mess."

All Route 495 lanes were reopened shortly after 8 a.m., the Port Authority said.

