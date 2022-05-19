UPDATE: Bronx Man Snared In NJ Child Sex Sting Takes Deal

A financial services worker from the South Bronx pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography as part of a deal with authorities who caught him traveling to New Jersey for what he thought would be sex with a 13-year-old, federal authorities said.

Jesus Modesto-Sanchez, 31, was caught dead to rights when he showed up at a pre-arranged, undisclosed location in Somerset County on Oct. 17, 2020 only to be arrested by investigators.

Modesto-Sanchez was among a dozen men bagged in an accused predator sting dubbed "Operation Spotlight."

The joint operation involving the FBI, U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey and Somerset County Prosecutor's Office targeted men trying to meet kids online for sex.

After engaging an undercover investigator posing as a young teen, Modesto-Sanchez arranged a meeting in Somerset County. It proved to be his last day of freedom since then.

Authorities who grabbed Modesto-Sanchez found a "significant collection of child pornography" on his cellphone, including approximately 72 videos

"depicting the sexual abuse of minors," said U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger.

They charged him with attempted luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted manufacturing of child porn and attempted trial endangerment.

Modesto-Sanchez eventually took a deal from federal prosecutors rather than face trial, pleading guilty via videoconference this week to transporting child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi scheduled sentencing for Sept. 20, 2022.

