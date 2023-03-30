UPDATE: Bergen Prosecutor Requests Privacy In Death Of Officer At HackensackUMC

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella asked that the family and law enforcement colleagues of Maywood Police Sgt. Jason Liaban be allowed to grieve without disturbance.

In a statement released shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, the prosecutor said:

"The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is assisting the Maywood and Hackensack Police Departments in an investigation into the details of the death of 39-year-old Maywood Police Sergeant Jason Y. Liaban, who sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

"The death is not suspected to involve criminal activity, but the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

"We ask that the public provide Sergeant Liaban’s family, the Maywood Police Department, and the Bergen County law enforcement community privacy to grieve this sudden loss. Because this is not a criminal investigation, no additional information will be provided."

Liaban was in crisis when a Maywood police captain in whom he'd confided accompanied him to the emergency room, multiple sources told Daily Voice.

His service weapon had been collected when he went into a bathroom near the ER entrance to get changed, a source with direct knowledge of the incident said.

Liaban was given privacy at that point because he'd come in voluntarily and was compliant throughout, the source said.

Then came the gunshot.

Liaban was pronounced dead shortly before 3 a.m.

Claims on social media and elsewhere that there was a struggle aren't even remotely true, multiple sources said.

The only struggle was internal, they said.

"You could see on his face the hurt he was in," one said.

Shock and profound pain spread through Maywood and beyond Thursday morning as the news was shared.

"He was a really good guy," a close friend told Daily Voice. "He was literally the model father, cop and family guy......We're all so sad right now, and in shock."

"You won't find a more outstanding guy, one who was willing to do anything for you," a former colleague added. "He was really down to earth.

"He had total respect for everybody, never had a bad word to say about anyone."

******

NJCop2Cop focuses on suicide prevention and mental health support for law enforcement officers. Its hotline is answered by retired police officers and clinicians specifically trained in dealing with personal concerns, problems and issues. The 24/7 CONFIDENTIAL hotline number: 1 866-COP-2COP (267-2267)

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at: 988lifeline.org.

Below are resources that CarePlus NJ offers Bergen County residents 24/7 who are experiencing a mental health crisis/traumatic event.

262-HELP – a program of CarePlus NJ – is Bergen County’s designated psychiatric emergency screening program for residents or loved ones experiencing a mental health crisis. CALL 201-262-HELP (4357) . Available 24/7.

The Trauma Response Team operates a 24/7 hotline with response services for Bergen County residents who've experienced a traumatic loss or event. CALL: 551-588-0218.

Crossroads to Wellness helps Bergen County residents with acute mental health issues retain stability in the community without hospitalization. Short-term services are provided for two to three months while an individual connects with community providers. CALL: 201-986-5037

Children’s Mobile Response & Crisis Stabilization System helps keep children in crisis in safe and stable living arrangements. Interventions aim to stabilize and improve relationships within the family while also addressing areas of stress. CALL: 877-652-7624.

QUESTIONS/MORE INFO: Bergen County Crisis Intervention Team Coordinators Amie Del Sordo, Sr., who's a CarePlus NJ vice president (amied@careplusnj.org) and Sgt. Sara Toro of the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office (storo@bcsd.us).

OR VISIT: Bergen County Crisis Intervention Team (FACEBOOK).

Help is available. You are not alone.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.