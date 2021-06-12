UPDATE: Bergen Man, 21, Who Drowned In Lake Was With Friend From Hudson

A man who drowned despite an intense effort by rescuers to save him at a closed swimming lake at Darlington County Park in Mahwah was identified as a Maywood resident.

Kevin Acevedo, 21, and his 20-year-old friend, Andrew Florez of Weehawken, weren't supposed to be in the lake, which is open for swimming only on weekends this time of year, Bergen County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Keisha J. McLean said.

Florez apparently swam out to the floating platform Thursday night and was followed by Acevedo, who went under in roughly seven feet of water, responders said.

A bystander who saw him struggling called 911, McLean said.

Detective Timothy Letavish, who was down the street, rushed to the scene and jumped in, Mahwah Police Capt. Stuart Blank said.

Township Officers David LaCasio, William Hunt, Kevin McCombs and Jason Stepp followed, along with Mahwah EMS Deputy Chief Austin Miller, the captain said.

As they searched, Officer Luke Rice deployed a drone that spotted Acevedo moments later, he said.

Secured by a rope, Mahwah Fire Co. 1 Dive Rescue Team member James Warnet gathered him up. Both were then pulled in by his colleagues.

The rescuers continued CPR until an EMS unit took Acevedo to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he was pronounced dead, McLean said.

Funeral arrangements hadn't been publicly announced as of Saturday.

Florez, meanwhile, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help ease what he called the "heavy burden to the family and loved ones who were affected by the sudden loss of a well respected individual."

"This is a tough time for everybody, especially for me as we are all coping with this tragedy," Florez wrote.

The swimming lakes at Darlington are open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, weather permitting. They open on weekdays, as well, beginning June 28.

