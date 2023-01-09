UPDATE: Back-To-Back Route 3 Crashes Send Three To Hospital

Back-to-back crashes on eastbound Route 3 -- one of them a hit-and-run -- sent three people to the hospital, none with serious injuries, authorities said.

It began, East Rutherford Police Chief D. Rivelli said, when a 2020 GMC stopped behind a disabled 2017 Acura RDX at the Berry's Creek bridge at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7.

The GMC was struck from behind by a 2003 Honda Accord, pushing it into the Acura, the chief said.

Officers were tending to the victims of that crash when the driver of a 2010 Toyota Prius swerved to avoid the scene and was rear-ended by an unknown vehicle that kept going, Rivelli said.

The Prius driver wasn't injured and no contact was made with any vehicles involved in the initial collision, he said.

Meanwhile, the 62-year-old female Acura driver from Carteret was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with neck and leg pain, the chief said.

The 41-year-old female GMC driver from Bayonne was taken to nearby Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus with leg pain, he said.

A 36-year-old male passenger in the GMC didn't complain of injury but was also taken to Hudson Regional to be checked out, Rivelli said.

No summonses or charges were immediately issued, the chief said. An investigation was continuing.

