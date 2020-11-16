Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

UPDATE: Authorities Investigate Death Of Teaneck Motorcyclist In Englewood Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit
Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (FILE PHOTO)

Detectives were investigating a weekend crash that killed a Teaneck motorcyclist in Englewood.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating the circumstances of the crash, which involved another vehicle, on West Englewood Avenue near Oak Street shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 31-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, authorities said.

West Englewood Avenue remained closed between Oak Street and Orange Street until Sunday morning.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identfication collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

