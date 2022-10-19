Contact Us
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / BCPO

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said.

Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.

Police temporarily closed Route 17 in both directions just south of Lake Street as AirMed One landed at the Church of the Guardian Angel on Franklin Turnpike in neighboring Allendale.

The victim was flown to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson with what responders said was severe head trauma, among other injuries (A previous version of this story incorrectly reported that he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center).

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was summoned, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.