UPDATE: 16 Displaced By Passaic Fire

A first-floor kitchen fire in Passaic was quickly knocked down but caused substantial damage while displacing 16 people.

Flames pushed out the front door and spread through the two-story wood-frame home on Oak Street -- just off Gregory Avenue -- around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.

PSE&G was called after a broken gas main was found in the basement.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause, which was believed to be a faulty refrigerator.

James Wood Sr. took the photos and contributed to this story.

