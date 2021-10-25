Unsupervised Boy, 4, Struck By Sedan In Elmwood Park, Child Welfare Authorities Notified

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized with a broken leg -- and child welfare authorities were notified -- after he dashed into an Elmwood Park street and was struck by a sedan Monday night, authorities said.

Police notified the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency following the 6:45 p.m. accident, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The Paterson youngster was unsupervised by an adult when he ran out from between two parked cars on Mola Boulevard near Elmwood Terrace and was struck by a 2006 Nissan Altima, Foligno explained.

The boy was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson, where he was listed in stable condition with a left leg fracture, the chief said.

The driver -- a 25-year-old woman, also from Paterson -- remained at the scene, Foligno said.

"There will be no charges or summonses," he said.

