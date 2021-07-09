Unresponsive Fair Lawn Child, 2, Who Swallowed Drugs Rushed To Hospital, Barmaid Mom Charged

A bartender from Fair Lawn was arrested after drugs were found in the system of her unresponsive 2-year-old toddler, authorities said.

Mariel DeVargas, 23, of Langan Court, was charged with child endangerment following an investigation by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and borough police.

It began when the child was brought to Hackensack University Medical Center on Aug. 26, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Tuesday.

“Upon medical evaluation, it was determined that the child tested positive for the ingestion of illegal controlled dangerous substances,” Musella said.

He didn’t say which drugs.

DeVaras, a Dominican national, was arrested last Friday.

She was brought before a Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack who released her two days later, with conditions, pending a court hearing, records show.

