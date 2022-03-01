UNLOCKED: Lamborghini, BMW, Mercedes Stolen From Same Bergen Home, Arrest Made

A fingerprint lifted from a luxury SUV led Cliffside Park police to a Newark man who they said stole three high-end vehicles from the same home.

Borough police said the owner not only didn't lock the Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes G-Wagon and BMW X7: He also left the key fobs inside them and the garage door open.

Authorities recovered all three vehicles, which were impounded and examined by the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, Cliffside Park Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

The forensic experts then matched a fingerprint found on the BMW to Alshalik Sweat, the deputy chief said.

At only 22, Sweat already has an extensive criminal history, including a host of arrests in various Essex County towns, as well as another following a Paramus police stolen car chase four years ago, records show.

After identifying him as their culprit, Cliffside Park police obtained an arrest warrant that was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, Capano said.

This past Sunday, police in Newark's 5th Precinct notified them that they'd captured Sweat, he said.

Cliffside Park police charged Sweat with burglary, theft and conspiracy. He was brought to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge in Hackensack release him less than 24 hours later under the provisions of New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.