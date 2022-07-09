Unlicensed Wyckoff Driver, 16, Causes Glen Rock Crash, Rockland Vehicle Owner Cited

An unlicensed 16-year-old driver from Wyckoff caused a three-vehicle crash in Glen Rock that severely damaged a Rockland resident's Jeep, authorities said.

The teen carelessly turned the 2020 Jeep Compass from Park Avenue into the path of an oncoming vehicle on Maple Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Both then slammed into a third vehicle at the stop sign on Maple off Park, the chief said.

No injuries were reported. Glen Rock firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill. Citywide Towing removed the Jeep.

Police gave the teen summonses for careless driving and being unlicensed.

They didn’t identify the Orangetown, NY adult who Ackermann said was cited for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.

They did note, however, that the boy was released to his mother at the crash scene.

