Union County Man Admits Downloading Hundreds Of Child Porn Images

Joseph Hinksmon
A Union County man admitted in federal court Tuesday that he downloaded more than 600 images of child sexual abuse.

Joseph Hinksmon, 41, of Cranford, was arrested by the FBI after downloading the videos and photos during a two-week period in July 2019, authorities said.

Rather than go to trial, the former NJIT academic scholar took a deal from the government, pleading guilty via videoconference with a U.S. District Court judge in Newark to receipt of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi scheduled sentencing for Sept. 23.

Honig credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney John Wilson Jr. of her Criminal Division in Newark.

