Union County Lawmaker Launches Bottled Water Drive For Newark

A member of the state Assembly is seeking donations of bottled water for residents of Newark who have been told to temporarily stop using tap water for cleaning and cooking due to unacceptably high levels of lead.

The city has been coping with a lead crisis since 2017 that affects most households except those in Newark’s East Ward.

The city distributed water filters to deal with the problem, but limited testing of a few homes recently revealed that the filters were not removing enough of the harmful contaminant.

Newark officials then announced they would distribute bottled water, but came in for more criticism when it was revealed that the water handed out Tuesday was past its best-by date. The state of New Jersey has pulled non-expired water from its stockpile to help with the crisis

Holley, Irvington’s director of public works and a former mayor of Roselle, has asked the public to come forward and help.

“I need your assistance! I am asking for all my Union County residents, #teamholleysupporters, and those of you reading this post to please assist me in collecting cases of bottled water for our pre-schoolers, children, seniors, and families,” Holley wrote.

Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

First Baptist Church, 5 Hilton Ave in Vauxhall; Wednesday to Friday, 10 am to noon and 2 to 4 pm (Deliveries can be made at the front door with the ramp/)

Elizabethport Presbyterian Center, 184 First St., Elizabeth, Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm. (Contact James Carey 908-576-5089.)

Head AME Church; 310 E 8th Ave., Roselle, Tuesday to Friday, 10 am to 2 pm (Contact Ricky or Ayesha 908-368-1331)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.