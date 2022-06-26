UNIMAGINABLE TRAGEDY: Young Girl Drowns In Teaneck Pool

A young girl drowned in a backyard pool in Teaneck on Sunday.

Responding police officers found the 7-year-old child at the bottom of the pool on Westervelt Place near Teaneck Road shortly after 6 p.m.

They conducted CPR before escorting an ambulance to Holy Name Medical Center, where the girl was pronounced dead.

An unconfirmed report from a neighbor claimed the pool had been rented out for a party.

