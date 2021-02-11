Unidentified Man's Body Found In Clifton Garage Fire

Authorities were trying to identify a man whose body was found following a garage fire in Clifton.

The man's body was found in a car parked in the detached garage behind a 2½-story home at 44 Seger Ave. Wednesday, they said.

Firefighters doused the heavily-involved blaze, which was called in at 5:42 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause hadn't officially been determined, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi and Clifton Fire Chief Frank Prezioso said in a brief release.

An investigation was continuing.

