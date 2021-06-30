Undocumented Immigrants Block NJ Turnpike In Protest, Murphy Pledges COVID Financial Relief

Protesters demanding more financial aid for undocumented immigrants and other "excluded workers" impacted by COVID-19 blocked part of the New Jersey Turnpike Monday.

The caravan of vehicles -- organized by a coalition called "Y Nosotros Que" -- stopped northbound turnpike traffic about 5:45 p.m. between Exits 12 and 13 in Middlesex County, New Jersey State Police said.

When state troopers arrived, the protesters had left and traffic was moving, a State Police spokesman said.

Last month, Murphy announced that $40 million would be distributed to undocumented immigrants and others unable to qualify for earlier state and federal COVID pandemic relief. The application process for that money is expected to begin in the fall.

The $46.4 billion state budget signed by Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday contains no new money for undocumented immigrants.

But, during a budget-signing event in Middlesex County, the governor said a second round of money for excluded workers might come later.

"There was no police action taken," according to Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.