Undercover Sting Nails North Bergen Man Selling Half-Ounce Of Coke: Bergen Prosecutor

A North Bergen man was busted for allegedly selling a half ounce of cocaine to an undercover detective in Paramus, authorities said.

Jose A. Hernandez, a 48-year-old construction worker, also had Adderall and Oxycodone for sale with him when he was arrested on Monday, March 27, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Hernandez “distributed approximately 15 grams of cocaine to an undercover detective,” the prosecutor said, adding that a search of his vehicle “revealed additional suspected Adderall pills, Oxycodone tablets, and packaging material.”

Hernandez remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with selling cocaine and having the two other drugs with the intent to sell them, too.

