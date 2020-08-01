Contact Us
Undercover Officer Busts Queens Woman For Prostitution At Somerset County Massage Parlor

Cecilia Levine
Unique Massage Therapy in Warren Township
Unique Massage Therapy in Warren Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Queens, N.Y. woman was busted for prostitution by an undercover officer at a Somerset County massage parlor, authorities said.

Complaints by concerned citizens tipped off the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office and Warren Township Police Department to possible acts of prostitution at Unique Massage Therapy on Monday, Jan. 6, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

When an undercover officer was offered sexual acts in exchange for money by Guiyu Piao, 49, at Unique Massage Therapy, Robertson said in a joint release with Police Chief William E. Keane.

Piao was placed under arrested without incident and taken to the Warren Township Police Department, where she was charged with prostitution and served a disorderly person's offense, authorities said.

She was released on her own recognizance pending a municipal court appearance.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor , and Chief Keane request anyone with information to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Organized Crime and Narcotics Task Force Unit at (908) 231-7100, or the Warren Police Department (908) 753-1000, or via the STOPit app.

