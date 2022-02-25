Ukrainian Basketball Player From NJ Details Narrow Escape From Russian Invasion

"I've never felt so nervous in my life."

That's what Newark native Lucious "Lucky" Jones posted on Instagram Thursday, Feb. 24 — the terrifying day Russia invaded Ukraine, immobilizing and instilling fear in millions.

Jones, 28, who plays basketball for the Ukrainian team, BC Ternopil, posted footage of himself and his teammates stuck in traffic at the Romanian border, desperate to flee.

Around the same time Friday morning that Russia launched an attack on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Jones announced that he was safe and would be back in the US Saturday morning.

The previous few days, though, were terrifying, the athlete said.

Jones' wife, Marissa, was home with the couple's four kids in Maryland, when Jones called Thursday simply to tell the kids he loves them, NJ Advance Media reports.

The 6' 6" athlete played high school basketball for St. Anthony in Jersey City, on the team that won the Non-Public B state championship.

He went on to play college basketball for Robert Morris in Pennsylvania, before signing with European teams — only after failing to be drafted to the NBA.

Jones was signed by BC Ternopil last month.

