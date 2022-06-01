Uber Refunds Passenger $600 After Getting Stranded On I-95 For Hours

Uber has refunded a $600 bill a Virginia man was slapped with after he got stuck on I-95 due to snow, according to People.

Andrew Peters flew in from San Francisco to Dulles International Airport but said he "didn't really realize" how bad the weather was going to be on Jan. 3.

He ordered an Uber and ended up getting stuck on the snow-packed I-95 for 9 hours with his driver and was eventually charged a $600 bill for the ordeal, as was originally reported by WTOP.

After the story went viral, People magazine reached out to Uber who confirmed that Peters would be refunded for the experience:

"We have refunded Mr. Peters after this terrible ordeal and are so glad that he and his Uber driver got home safely. Mr. Peters was refunded his fare as well as the additional charges."

Thousands of drivers were trapped on I-95 on Jan. 3 after a major winter snowstorm, including Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

